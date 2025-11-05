As the lead investigator on this study, I can say with full confidence that what we are uncovering represents, “The AIDS of the 21st Century” Not caused by HIV, but by the combined assault of the COVID-19 virus and the mRNA-based genetic injections.

Our clinical data, drawn from thousands of real patient records, reveal clear evidence of immune collapse, characterized by persistent spike protein expression, T-cell exhaustion, B-cell dysregulation, and chronic inflammatory activation.

These are not theoretical models; they are measurable, reproducible immunologic findings seen across vaccinated and unvaccinated infected cohorts alike.

For the first time, we can directly compare immune function across four key exposure groups spanning years before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The patterns are unmistakable and deeply concerning, pointing to a progressive, possibly irreversible immune deficiency state (VAIDS).

This research has the potential to end the mRNA era once and for all by exposing, through hard data, the profound and lasting damage these genetic injections have caused. Together, we can expose what has been done and begin to heal what has been broken. “The true Healing Beyond Covid” I am blessed to have these brilliant and exceptional Doctors and researchers as my team

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr. Byram Bridle

Dr. David Speicher

Dr. William Makis

Dr. Nicolas Hulscher

Dr. Andrew Zywiec

To support the research, please consider either donating or sharing our link to those who can.

Donate

Share the Donation Link

Share