World Council for Health Florida is a non-profit organization. However, our belief that the health landscape has extremely shifted since the pandemic, calls us to support the services of people who can help more people gain back wellness.

Dr. Marivic Villa, FCCP is one of the very few medical doctors specializing on treating patients with long Covid and Covid vaccine injuries. She has recognized the need for a different medical approach to these 2 conditions for the past few years. More patients are also recognizing the source of their diseases and Dr. Villa needs more nurse practitioners and IV nurses to be able to serve better.

Join Dr. Villa’s Growing Team in Florida

If you’re ready to make a difference in patients’ lives, we want to hear from you.

As a nurse practitioner, Dr. Villa will guide you on how to address the challenges of long Covid and Covid vaccine injuries apart from serving patients with pulmonary and sleep concerns.

IV nurses will be greatly appreciated for immune supportive therapies needed by the growing number of patients that Dr. Villa is caring for.

Learn directly from a doctor who really understands the intricacies that Covid has brought on to our laps.

If you or someone you know would like to apply, please send your resume with a cover letter explaining why you want the job to kfabregas@villahealth.org.

Please do consider sharing this so that we can find the people willing to learn and serve Covid-related illness patients.

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