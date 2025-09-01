August 2025

July 2025

Bromelain and NAC for Spike Protein Detox
Whether we previously got infected with Covid-19 or got spike proteins through vaccination, the spike proteins would have done some damage in our body…
  
WCH Florida
Choosing Good Pineapples
With pineapples looking tough whether ripe or unripe, non-experts can easily make the mistake of getting the tart one.
  
WCH Florida
Pineapple Lectin AcmJRL Binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in a Carbohydrate-Dependent Fashion
Summarized in Layman's Terms
  
WCH Florida
Florida Blocks State Agencies From Using NewsGuard and Other Third Parties to Censor ‘Misinformation’
Lawmakers inserted a provision into Florida’s 2026 budget bill to prohibit state taxpayer dollars from being used to contract with organizations like…
Published on The Defender  
Bromelain
Naturopathic's Perspective
  
WCH Florida
© 2025 WCH Florida
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture